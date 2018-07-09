Update: Pile Up On HWY 108 Involves Patrol Vehicle

Update at 6:35 p.m.: Clarke Broadcasting has learned that it was not a CHP vehicle, but instead, a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle that was struck while on scene working the wreck on Highway 108 in Jamestown. Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson informed us that she was actually sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle when another automobile came crashing into the rear end of the patrol vehicle. Luckily, she reports she was not injured in the collision. Further details on the pile up view below.

Update at 6:09 p.m.: The CHP reports the roadway has been cleared and traffic is moving freely once again.

Original post at 5:40 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a four vehicle pile up on Highway 108 that also resulted in a CHP patrol car being rear ended.

The crash happened at the intersection of Woods Way in Jamestown. The CHP reports the collision involved a horse trailer, two cars and a pickup that went down an embankment. The CHP reports the patrol vehicle was rear ended by another car after the initial crash.

The wreckage is blocking the roadway and traffic is backed up during this evening’s commute.. There is no word on injuries, but four ambulances have been called to the scene.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic