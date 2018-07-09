Quantcast
Update: Two Vehicle and Big Rig Crash On Highway 108

Highway 108 and J-59/La Grange Road crash near Keystone
Highway 108 and J-59/La Grange Road crash near Keystone Photo Icon View Slideshow
(2 Photos)
09/07/2018 3:45 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 3:45 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 108 has reopened completely and traffic is moving freely. Further details regarding the crash are below.

Original post at 3:20 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on Highway 108 and J-59/La Grange Road in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that a Crystal Dairy Semi and two other vehicles collided at that intersection. Initially, traffic was stopped in both directions as the wreckage was blocking all lanes of the highway. The eastbound lane has since been cleared and officers are now directing one-way traffic as the wreckage and debris still needs to be removed from the westbound lane.

Traffic is backed up in the area. There is no estimated time by the CHP as to when the highway will completely reopen so travelers may want to avoid the area. No injuries are reported in the crash.

Highway 108 and J-59/La Grange Road, Tuolumne County

Highway 108 and J-59/La Grange Road, Tuolumne County 37.843862, -120.507890 (Directions)

 

