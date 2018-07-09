Update: Lockdown Lifted On Local School After Possible Gunshots Reported

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo Enlarge

Update at 2:45 p.m.: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson confirms that the lockdown at Belleview Elementary School has been lifted. Benson adds, “No evidence of shots fired in the area was found. Deputies will remain near campus until school releases for the day.”

Update at 2:40 p.m.: Officials at Belleview Elementary School tell Clarke Broadcasting that the lockdown has been lifted and all students and staff are safe. Law enforcement is still in the area investigation the report of gunshots in the area as a vehicle was reported being seen speeding down Phoenix Lake Road after the incident. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson stresses that the possible gun fire was “not at the school and no firearm was seen.” Further details regarding the incident can be viewed below.

Original post at 2:20 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Reports of gunshots have put a Sonora school on lockdown.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson tells Clarke Broadcasting that Belleview Elementary School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a report of a firearm being discharged in the area. She add that the possible gun fire was “not at the school and no firearm was seen.” Sgt. Benson further stresses that the person who reported the incident told dispatch that they “heard sounds resembling gunshots.”

There is plenty of law enforcement activity in the area as deputies are combing the area for possible suspects as it was reported that a vehicle was seen speeding down Phoenix Lake Road. We will keep you posted as more details come into the news center.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.