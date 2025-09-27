Inaugural Tourism Award Winners Announced

Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau View Photo

Sonora, CA – Visit Tuolumne County announces the inaugural first-ever Tourism Award winners, who will receive their awards at the Annual Tourism Summit and Industry Awards on October 16th at the Conference Center at Chicken Ranch Casino Resort.

More than 40 nominations were submitted across three categories. This year marks the inaugural year for awards to various individuals in the local hospitality and tourism sector. As we reported here in July, the county’s designated destination and marketing organization will present three awards: Tourism Advocacy, the Spirit of Tuolumne County, and the Front Line Hospitality Champions.

“Tuolumne County depends on the hospitality and tourism industry as a vital economic driver, and the force behind the industry is its people. It’s important we recognize those who go above and beyond to create amazing experiences for both visitors and residents,” stated Lisa Mayo, president and CEO of Visit Tuolumne.

The Tourism Advocate Award recognizes an individual who has had a major influence on Tuolumne County’s tourism sector via leadership, advocacy, and a commitment to expanding tourism as a vital component of the local economy. And the award goes to Dwight Follien, CEO and Founding Member of the Groveland Trail Heads.

Here is what one nominator submitted, Follien: “Under Dwight’s leadership, Groveland Trail Heads has grown from a small grassroots group to a respected nonprofit that designs, builds, and maintains sustainable trail systems that attract visitors from across California and beyond. His tireless volunteerism, trail-building expertise, and collaborative spirit have made Groveland a beloved destination for mountain bikers, hikers, and adventure-seekers of all kinds.”

The Spirit of Tuolumne County Award honors those who exemplify the soul and heart of the county. They embody the county’s heritage, community values, and welcoming attitude, inspiring both residents and tourists with their enthusiasm, optimism, and pride in the region. Teresa Torbett, the owner of Columbia Mercantile 1855, is the recipient of this award.

Here is an excerpt from a nomination received: “…Teresa goes above and beyond with her amazing love for the town’s history, her beautiful time period clothing, and the ability to make you feel valued and part of a community. Teresa is kind and remembers more names than seems possible and is an extremely hardworking individual contributing to the county in such a unique and beautiful way.”

The Front-Line Hospitality Award recognizes a front-line employee who goes above and beyond to provide exceptional hospitality. Whether in a hotel, restaurant, or attraction, this champion creates memorable guests, demonstrates professionalism, and helps Tuolumne County’s image as a welcoming destination. Two individuals tied for this award: Cara Morotti, restaurant server/manager at Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, and Tim Lopez, concierge/bellman at Black Oak Casino Resort. Here is a submission from one of her nominators: “She is outstanding in customer service, one of the best servers I’ve ever seen in my life, knows everything about Tuolumne County, and is always promoting to her customers things to do and places to go and where to stay in Tuolumne County.”

And a Lopez backer sent in this statement: “Tim has been a passionate ambassador for the region, constantly promoting its natural beauty, rich history, and local businesses. His collaborative spirit and forward-thinking initiatives have helped elevate Tuolumne County as a premier travel destination, driving both economic growth and community pride.”

Regarding the 40 entries submitted, Mayo stated, “It’s exciting to see so many people nominate individuals, especially as this is our inaugural awards year. I love that our community wants to celebrate these individuals and have them recognized for the great work they do.”

The Tourism Summit next month will feature speakers from Visit California, Madden Media, Clarity of Place, and Diamond Digital Marketing. It includes light breakfast items and a buffet lunch. The cost to attend the all-day event is $40 for Visit Tuolumne County partners and $50 for non-partners. Click here to register and learn more about the Tourism Summit, or call Visit Tuolumne County at 209-533-4420.