Update: Fire Resources Battling Blaze East Of Oakdale

Update at 4:00 p.m.: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped with air resources released from the incident. Crews will remain in the area mopping up.

Original post at 3:41 p.m.:Calaveras, CA– Fire resources are on the scene of a 40-acre vegetation fire that is south of Telegraph Road and northeast of Sonora Road. It has been named the Martell fire and is near the Calaveras and Stanislaus County line. It has a moderate rate of spread, with additional resources responding to the blaze