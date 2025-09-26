Calaveras County Investigators Renew Plea for Tips in 2018 Killing Of Jack Watts

Calaveras, CA– Authorities are asking the public to come forward with information about the 2018 homicide of Jack Edward Watts, whose death remains unsolved more than seven years later.

On the evening of April 8, 2018, deputies discovered Watts’ body in a rural area between Mokelumne Hill and Paloma. Investigators determined he had been shot in the head, leg, and chest after leaving an event in Glencoe on his motorcycle. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead on arrival. At the time of his death, Watts was vice president of an outlaw motorcycle club known as the Odin’s Disciples.

The Calaveras County Cold Case Task Force is spotlighting the case as part of September’s Cold Case Month. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6030. More details about the task force are available here.