Utility Donates New Search And Rescue Equipment to TCSO

Snowcat donated to the TCSO SAR team by PGE—TCSO photo View Photos

Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has received a new tool from a local utility for its winter-related search and rescues.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) donated a snowcat to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue (SAR) Team. The specialized vehicle will enhance the team’s cold-weather response capabilities, according to sheriff’s officials. A snowcat, as can be viewed here and in the image box pictures, is a large, tracked vehicle built to travel and work in deep snow and icy terrains. Primarily, it is used to maintain ski slopes, groom trails, and transport people and equipment in winter.

Snowcats’ prices vary dramatically, with used ones typically starting at around $10,000 and a new one costing around $500,000. That price climbs if it is customized, with those starting at about $125,000. It was delivered Friday afternoon, September 26, 2025, to the TCSAR facility, where a PG&E staff member turned it over to the team.

“We’re grateful to PG&E for recognizing the opportunity to strengthen emergency response efforts by supporting TCSAR in its mission to serve the people of Tuolumne County,” commented sheriff’s officials.