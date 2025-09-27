Wildcats on Cruise Control

Sonora cruises to victory over Orenstemba in high school football—Photo by Zeb Drivdahl View Photo

Written by: Zeb Drivdahl

The Wildcats cruised to an easy victory on Friday night with a 56-0 victory over the Orestimba Warriors.

Sonora received the opening kickoff and went right to work on offense. After inducing an offsides penalty on the Warriors, the Wildcats immediately ripped off a chunk play as Dallas Lattin took an inside handoff for a 63-yard run to the Orestimba 2-yard line. One play later, a quick pitch to Cash Byington finished the drive with a 2-yard run for the touchdown. The scoring would continue for the Sonora offense, as every first-half possession ended in a touchdown. Steven Morfoot, Rigo Estrella, Dallas Lattin, Eli Ingalls, and Corbin Boco all recorded scores. On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats dominated the Warriors in every way. Orestimba did not record a first down until 1:30 left in the first half, while Sonora had two takeaways, including an interception at midfield by Steven Morfoot. The lone blemish came on a 45-yard pass from the Warriors that moved the ball down to the Wildcat 15-yard line. The Sonora defense held, though, and headed into the half up 42-0.

The second half saw plenty of work for the Wildcat depth players. With a running clock in effect for the entire half, Sonora’s offense continued its relentless attack. Quarterback Jeremy Snyder ran the option offense to near perfection and scored both of the second-half touchdowns. The defense upheld its end as well, keeping the Warriors off the scoreboard and preserving the shutout.

Rigo Estrella won Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game for his early long touchdown catch and perfect kicking performance. Joel Rivera delivered the Foust Heating and Air Hot Hit of the Game on a third-quarter kickoff. Sonora improves to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in TVL league play. The Wildcats travel to Hilmar next week.