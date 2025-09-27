Sonora Man Arrested On Drug Charges

Sonora CHP patrol vehicle View Photo

Tuttletown, CA – A Sonora man was arrested during a traffic stop in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County, and drugs were discovered on him.

A CHP officer recently observed a motorcycle with expired registration tabs southbound on Highway 49 near Tuttletown in Tuolumne County. A record check revealed that the rider, 40-year-old Keith Michael Martin, had outstanding felony warrants out of Amador County for theft.

That allowed for a search of Martin and his belongings, where the officer discovered a clear glass pipe and a small baggie of methamphetamines. Martin was booked for the felony warrants, along with drug possession and paraphernalia charges.