Boot Fire Continues To Grow In Sierra Nevada

Bridgeport, CA — There is still no containment on the Boot Fire burning near the intersection of Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 395, and it is 4,620 acres.

The number of evacuations and road closures increased yesterday as the fire burned to the west and south. Highway 108 Sonora Pass is closed between the intersection of Highway 395 and the Tuolumne/Mono county line. Areas evacuated include Leavitt Meadows Campground, Leavitt Meadows Pack Station, the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Devil’s Gate Pass, Swauger Creek and Fales Hot Springs.

The fire ignited on Tuesday at 2:30pm nine miles southwest of the community of Walker and 15 miles southeast of Bridgeport.

There are 275 firefighters assigned to the incident and a larger, type 2 incident management team, will take over operations on Friday morning.

