Get An Update On Complex Fires Recovery And Assistance

Dore Bietz - Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Serivces View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Dore Bietz, Assistant Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services (OES) Director, who will update on the recovery and assistance efforts regarding the TCU Lightning Complex Fire.

She will discuss a public meeting event this coming Monday, September 29, 2025, which is specifically for those who have property that was damaged by the fires. OES officials will walk residents through the recovery process and make sure they have the correct information. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Chinese Camp Elementary School. Additionally, she will talk about the fire cleanup efforts, a home hardening program in Ponderosa Hills, and a new state wildfire grant program.