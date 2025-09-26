Mostly Clear
Temporary Road Closure Of Highway 49 In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
Angels Camp, CA — Motorists may want to find an alternative route this afternoon, as a section of Highway 49 in Angels Camp will be shut down for the Bret Harte Bullfrogs Homecoming Parade.

South Main Street/Highway 49 will be closed from St. Patrick’s Church to Vallecito Road/Highway 4 bypass from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Travelers can use Highway 4 at the Highway 49 intersection to avoid the closure or can park and head downtown to enjoy the festivities.

