Update: Tree Limb Blocked Traffic On HWY 26/49 After Crash

09/05/2018 2:41 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 2:40 p.m.: The CHP reports that the tree branch has been removed and traffic is moving freely in both directions. No injuries area reported in the collision. Further details on the crash can be viewed below.

Original post at 2 p.m.: Mokelumne Hill, CA — Emergency crew are on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash that is impacting traffic on two highways in Calaveras County.

The CHP reports that a Subaru Wagon went off Highway 26 and smashed into an embankment bringing a tree limb crashing down onto the roadway. The collision happened at the Highway 49 intersection in the Mokelumne Hill area. The eastbound lane is blocked by the branch. Officers are directing one-way traffic control as tow crews have been called to the scene. There is no estimated timeframe given for when the roadway may reopen completely.

Highway 26 at Highway 49, Mokelumne Hill, CA

Highway 26 at Highway 49, Mokelumne Hill, CA 38.297807, -120.704627 (Directions)
