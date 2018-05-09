Snowmobilers Will Have Interest In Stanislaus National Forest Meeting

Snowmobiling by Hwy 108 in Summit Ranger District Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Over the past several years the Stanislaus National Forest has been developing a plan, and maps, for the use of vehicles like snowmobiles in the forest.

A public open house is scheduled for this Thursday from 6-8pm in the Forest Supervisor’s office at 19777 Greenley Road in Sonora to discuss the Over Snow Vehicle-Use Designation Project. It will designate snow trails and identify areas to be groomed on the forest. The community can come and view maps and give input. The Forest Service has identified a preferred draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the project.

“The draft EIS is the result of public scoping activities, including comment periods and public meetings where visitors shared their thoughts on how best to manage the OSV program,” says Jason Kuiken, Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor. “We developed several alternatives that would fit the project’s requirements, one of which we consider a preferred alternative.”

A public comment period will run through October 9th and the Final Environmental Impact Statement and Draft Record of Decision should be available by Feburary of 2019.

Written by BJ Hansen.