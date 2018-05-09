Boot Fire Near Sonora Pass Spikes In Size

Bridgeport, CA — The Boot Fire in the Humbolt Toiyabe National Forest is up to 1,200 acres.
It ignited yesterday afternoon at around 2:30pm off Highway 395 approximately four miles from the Highway 108 Sonora Pass junction. It is around 20 miles north of Bridgeport. Air and ground resources will continue to fight the fire today. Highway 395, between Walker and Bridgeport, is closed in both directions until further notice. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available. There is no word yet on containment or what caused the fire.
