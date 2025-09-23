Tuolumne Parks And Recreation District Receives New County Contract

TPRD GM James Wood speaks to the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — The Tuolumne Parks and Recreation District has faced uncertainty about its funding from the county over the past year, but it has now received a new five-year agreement for maintenance-related services.

Last year, the board of supervisors gave direction, 4-1, to end the longstanding contract with TPRD, which has been in place for over 30 years.

At the time, it was considered a cost-cutting measure, and the intent was for Tuolumne County government’s in-house facilities division to take over maintenance tasks at government facilities in Tuolumne. TPRD, which is its own entity, has provided maintenance, cleaning, and groundskeeping for the county-owned Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, Westside Memorial Park, Jerry Whitehead Sr. Ball Field, and the Tuolumne Youth Center/Library.

However, it was noted at today’s meeting that during the transition period, the contract was temporarily extended for six months by former CAO Tracie Riggs while a plan could be developed to shift services away from TPRD. There have been numerous meetings and conversations since then about the services the district provides and the best path forward.

Today, the board of supervisors voted 4-1 to approve a new five-year agreement with TPRD, reversing course from last year. It will pay the district $126,449 during year one with the option to extend four, one-year terms, with a 2% increase each year. The contract could still be ended at any point, with 90-day notice, from either side. As part of the revised agreement, TPRD will add the Tuolumne Community Resilience Center to its upkeep list.

The money the district receives is leveraged to help provide other services to the greater Tuolumne community. TPRD puts on events like the summer concerts.

Interim CAO Roger Root stated that TPRD does a phenomenal job in overseeing the facilities. Several people came up during the public comment period and spoke about the great work of TPRD and the community pride they help instill.

TPRD General Manager James Wood told the supervisors it has been a very good partnership for 33 years, and they treat the county facilities as their own.

Board member Jaron Brandon was the lone vote in opposition. He initially pushed for a shorter-term agreement and wanted to emphasize a desire to offload county assets (to TPRD), which is something that the two sides have been actively exploring. Brandon also indicated there is an equity issue and hopes that the TPRD contract $126,000 can serve as a model for other areas of the county in need of similar maintenance, referencing areas like Jamestown, Columbia, and Groveland. While new supervisors Steve Griefer and Mike Holland were in support of the revised contract, they did voice displeasure about how it was handled by former CAO Riggs (board direction to end the contract last year, but she later extended it for six months). The previous vote came before they took office.