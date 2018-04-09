Update: Fatal Crash On Highway 49 In Calaveras County

Hwy 49 accident scene back-up Sept 1 2018 near Fricot City Rd View Slideshow

Update at 1:20pm: Highway 49 near Fricot City Road has completely reopened to thru-traffic following a fatal collision for which details are still unavailable.

Update at 11:45am: The CHP remains at the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 49 between Angels Camp and San Andreas and have partially opened the highway.

According to CHP officials, there was at least one fatality and at least one flown to a trauma center. The accident happened near Fricot City Road. Highway 49 is now open under one-way traffic control. It is not certain how much longer the accident scene investigation will continue but it could be awhile.

Clarke Broadcasting thanks our community news partner Stephene Tune for providing images.

Original Post at 9:41am: San Andreas, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 49 between Angels Camp and San Andreas.

Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash. It occurred near Fricot City Road. Two of the vehicles have reportedly gone down an embankment. Highway 49 will be closed for an extended period of time so you will need to avoid the area. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.

Written by BJ Hansen.