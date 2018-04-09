Quantcast
help information
Clear
93.2 ° F
Full Weather

Body Recovered At New Melones Reservoir

Team Recovers Body At New Melones
Team Recovers Body At New Melones Photo Icon Enlarge
09/04/2018 8:42 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Tuolumne County, CA — Yesterday morning a fisherman spotted a body near the shore at New Melones Reservoir, and officials believe it is a man that reportedly drowned on August 18.

We reported earlier that 58-year-old Richard Matlock of Ceres went missing after jumping from a boat to take a swim without a life jacket. Outside agencies responded to assist in a multi-day search, however, he was not located.

The Sheriff’s Office is working to officially positively identify the body that was recovered yesterday. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.

  • Classifieds
  • Dining Guide
  • Health
  • Events
  • Site Map
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.