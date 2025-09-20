Big Homecoming Win For Summerville

Homecoming win for Summerville as they defeat Bret Harte in high school football View Photos

Written by: Mike Woicicki

It was homecoming at Summerville High, and the Bears did not disappoint. Despite losing at least 80 yards to penalties in the first half, they were able to score 35 points in the first 24 minutes. Then, with a running clock, they put up another 21 points in the second half and walked away with a 56-to-nothing victory.

The Bears started the scoring with a 51-yard shovel pass and run from Bryce Leveroos to sophomore wingback Karter Lea in their first possession. This set the tone for the game as the Bears scored four more touchdowns in the half. Leveroos crossed the goal line three times with runs of 3, 12, and 25 yards, and Orlando Lopez added a 20-yarder.

Summerville received the kickoff to begin the second half and drove quickly down the field with Luke Larson scoring their sixth touchdown with a 31-yard scamper over the right side. Their final scores came on runs of 35 yards by Lopez and a 62-yard dash by Malakai Fromm.

The Bear defense was outstanding all night as the Bullfrogs only came close to scoring on one penalty-aided drive in the first quarter. The offense finished the night with 429 yards rushing on only 22 carries, 98 yards passing on a 4-for-4 night for Leveroos, and Bryson Benites was 8 for 8 kicking extra points.

The Hot Hit of the Game was made by Kyle Hamilton, and the Player of the Game was awarded to Orlando Lopez.

The Bears are now 3 and 1 for the season and 1 and 0 in Mother Lode League play. Next Friday, they will hit the road to meet the Riverbank Bruins in their second league contest. Bret Harte will face Millennium next Friday. And crowned last night were Summerville Homecoming Queen Cora Lee Olivia and King Whyatt Berger, pictured to the right.

In other action, according to Calaveras Enterprise sports editor Guy Dossi, who covered the game, the Calaveras Red Hawks soared past Riverbank 63-6 in a homecoming rout.