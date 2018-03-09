Tuolumne County To End Pair Of Local Emergencies

Sonora, CA — At Tuesday’s meeting the Tuolumne County Supervisors will vote on ending a local health emergency related to the Donnell Fire and a state of emergency issued last March for flooding.
The health emergency was ratified on August 7 due to hazardous waste left behind after the Donnell Fire destroyed 53 structures. Late last month the county’s Environmental Health Director Rob Kostlivy assessed the area and marked hazards with red paint to signify that further attention is needed. Areas marked with white paint show that the threat has been mitigated. The county plans to continue to work with the forest service and permittees as repopulation and rebuilding operations continue.
The county is also planning to formally end the Local State of Emergency related to extreme flooding in the Groveland and Moccasin areas.
In addition, the supervisors will vote on changes to fees in the Assessor’s office, break into closed session to discuss the ongoing lawsuit filed against the Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority related to transparency and conduct a performance evaluation for CAO Craig Pedro.
The meeting starts at 9am.