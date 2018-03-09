Labor Day In The Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — It is Labor Day, so schools, banks and most government offices are closed.

It is also traditionally viewed as the final weekend for summer recreation. Campgrounds are busy in the region, and the Stanislaus National Forest is urging extreme fire caution.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is also asking all motorists to drive safely, buckle up and don’t drink and drive. The CHP has a maximum enforcement period underway, with all available officers on the highways, through late this evening. Traffic is expected to become very heavy late this afternoon as many head home following the extended weekend.

Taking a look at the myMotherLode.com events section, there is one Labor Day event planned, as the Calaveras Community band will perform a free concert at 5pm at Murphys Community Park.

Also, the Sonora City Council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of the month, but due to the holiday, the meeting has been postponed until tomorrow.

