Sonora, CA — There was a main water line break in the East Sonora area this morning, and the Tuolumne Utilities District reports that many customers will experience low to no water pressure until repairs can be made.

It is impacting Upper Crystall Falls, Lazy Z and Comstock Ranch. Anywhere from 500 to 1,000 customers could be impacted. Crews are responding to the area to make repairs and it remains unclear when there will be full restoration.

