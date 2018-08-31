Hear From The New President At Columbia College

Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhyay Enlarge

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the new leader of Columbia College, Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhyay.

Dr. Bandyopadhyay has 21 years of experience in the higher education field. He was most recently the Executive Vice President of Educational Programs and Student Services at Cypress College in Southern California. He will speak about his background, what drew him to Tuolumne County, and his goals and vision for the school. He will also speak about ways the college is preparing students for the workforce, recent partnerships that have been formed, and how courses have adapted to the needs of the region.

