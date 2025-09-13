Summerville Dominates Hiram Johnson

Summerville dominates host Hiram Johnson 58-0 in high school football View Photo

Written by Michael Woicicki

The Summerville Bears played their final non-league game of the season last night against the Johnson Warriors of Sacramento. On the Bears’ first play from scrimmage, Bryce Leveroos threw a swing pass to Orlando Lopez that went 52 yards for a touchdown. The first half ended with the Bears scoring 48 unanswered points. With a running clock for the entire second half, the Bears tacked on another 10 points to easily beat the Warriors 58 to nothing.

The Bear defensive line and linebackers stopped the Warrior spread run cold, and when they went to passing, the Bear defensive backs were able to intercept four passes—one each by Jevin Rogers, Clavey Duncan, Robert Nikiforuk, and Luke Larson (with Larson’s being a 12-yard pick six).

On offense, the Bears ran for a total of 324 yards on just 26 carries, scoring 6 touchdowns. Orlando Lopez crossed the goal line twice while Malakai Lopez, Bryce Leveroos, Clavey Duncan and Jevin Rogers each hit paydirt once. The two longest were a 42-yarder by Orlando Lopez and a 45-yard dash by Duncan.

Kicker Bryson Benites’ right leg was also key in the victory. He put 8 of 9 kickoffs in the end zone for touchbacks, and the best starting field position for the Warriors was their own 24-yard line. He also kicked 8 of 9 extra points and a 22-yard field goal to complete the scoring for the Bears.

Luke Larson made the Hot Hit of the Game and also earned Player of the Game for his fine defensive work.

Next week, the Bears will start league play against the Bret Harte Bullfrogs while celebrating homecoming.

In other action, the Bullfrogs lost to El Camino 14-8, and Calaveras High had a bye week. Next Friday, they host Riverbank.