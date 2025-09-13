Section Of Calaveras County Road Closed Next Week

Road Closed detour sign View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Motorists will have to navigate a detour, as winter storm repairs will close a section of Hawver Road in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County next week.

Calaveras County Public Works has hired T&S West Construction out of Stockton for the 2023 winter storm recovery project. The closure stretches from Doster Road to Jesus Maria Road and is scheduled to run Tuesday, September 16, through Friday, September 19, 2025, with the hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents along that section of roadway will have access to the road and their property, according to public works officials. They suggest motorists use an alternative route if possible. If not, ask drivers to follow the instructions provided by on-site personnel directing traffic and signage.

Questions or the need to report urgent road-related issues can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).