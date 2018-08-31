Preparing For National Preparedness Month

Tuolumne County Ambulance Services Enlarge

Disasters Happen. Prepare Now. Learn How. That is the theme this September for National Preparedness Month, an opportunity to remind our families, friends, and communities to get ready for disasters and emergencies before they strike.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

According to Nielsen, thinking ahead can save lives.

“So we are working to create a culture of preparedness nationwide, which requires all Americans to prioritize preparedness efforts in their daily lives. I urge all of you to take the time to evaluate your preparedness and learn how to protect your family so that if disaster strikes, you are ready,” said Nielsen.

National Preparedness Month is divided into four weeks. Each week the Deptartment of Homeland Security will publish recommended steps you can take to ensure you are prepared:

Week 1 (September 1 – 8): Make and Practice Your Plan

Week 2 (September 9 – 15): Learn Life Saving Skills

Week 3 (September 16 – 22): Check Your Coverage

Week 4 (September 23 – 29): Save For an Emergency

Nielsen stated, “There are a number of resources available to help you implement the steps recommended for each week of National Preparedness Month. You can begin to boost your level of preparedness by taking small steps, such as discussing an emergency communications plan with your family over dinner, installing carbon monoxide detectors, reviewing your insurance coverage, or starting an emergency savings fund.

In addition to utilizing these resources, I hope you will consider taking part in the National Day of Action on September 15th. This is an opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to take an action, such as learning a life-saving skill or participating in an exercise or drill, to increase preparedness. And if you have the ability to help others, please consider joining a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).”

Visit www.ready.gov for more information and resources.

