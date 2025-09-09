Democrats: The Failed Economic Policies Of Donald Trump

U.S Senate Minority Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke yesterday on the Senate floor.

“On Friday, we learned the U.S. economy added only 22,000 jobs for the month of August – a paltry number, an abysmal number, worse than even the already-low expectations.

Donald Trump, has steered our economy straight into an iceberg. And the S.S. Trump is sinking before our eyes.

And I warn my Republican colleagues, the longer you remain aboard, the greater the danger you face of sinking with the ship.

Because if one thing is certain, it’s that the American people don’t want to be paying more for things as simple as coffee, and beef, and fruits and vegetables.

They don’t want to see their electric bills go up.

They don’t want to see their rent go up.

They don’t want to see it harder to find a job.

But that’s exactly – exactly – what’s happening right now.

Senate Republicans remain on board this ship, the S.S. Trump, at their own peril. It is sinking.

And Republicans know perfectly well that what Donald Trump is doing is without precedent.

Their favorite comeback is always, well, this is what the American people voted for. They shrug their shoulders, claiming they can’t do anything about it.

Well, that’s nonsense.

This summer, big American companies –Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Ace Hardware and so many others – have said they’re raising prices or that costs will go up because of the tariffs.

Americans didn’t vote for that. Oh no.

Americans are about to see their health insurance go up by the highest amount in 15 years. You think they voted for that? No.

They didn’t vote for more Americans to get sick, although that’s what the Trump healthcare plan will do.

They didn’t vote for more Americans to die, and that will happen as a result of this “Big, Beautiful, Bill.”

Americans sure didn’t vote for any of that.

Americans want us to pass legislation in Congress that lowers healthcare costs and expands people’s coverage.

They did not want us to vote to boot millions of their health insurance.

They do not want the closings of hospitals, particularly in rural areas where the hospitals don’t have much cushion.

They don’t want the laying off of doctors and nurses and healthcare workers, so they get less good coverage, and it takes much longer to get.

Americans didn’t vote for that.

But that’s what’s happened.

And the data shows that Americans are fed up with Trump.

NBC News Decision Desk Poll: fifty-seven percent disapprove of Donald Trump’s job performance, forty-three percent approve.

Sixty percent believe America under his leadership is on the wrong track.

Sixty-one percent disapprove of the way he is handling inflation

CBS News: fifty-six percent disapprove of Donald Trump’s job performance.

Sixty-two percent oppose new U.S. tariffs on imported goods.

So, it is no wonder Democrats are winning in state special elections, even in districts that Trump previously won, by as many as 10 points, from one end of the country to the other.

The local elections show that Americans reject Donald Trump, just several months after he got into office.

To put this all together, the story is clear.

Donald Trump is sabotaging out economy.

He is sending health care costs through the roof.

Americans are already sick of Donald Trump’s failures.”

