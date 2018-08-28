Quantcast
Update: CHP Pursuing Hit And Run Suspects

08/28/2018 6:32 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 6:30 p.m.: The roadway is clear and traffic is moving freely.

Original post at 6:05 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash in Calaveras County where they say the driver and a passenger jumped into another vehicle and fled the scene.

The wreck happened on Highway 26 at the Woodhouse Mine Road intersection, between West Point and Glencoe. It is unclear exactly what the vehicle hit in the collision. The CHP reports that a smoking pipe was found on one of the seats of the abandoned vehicle. Officers are searching the area for a black sedan that reportedly picked up the suspects and took off on the highway heading towards Mokelumne Hill.

Officers are directing traffic on the highway as the wreckage is partially blocking the roadway. The CHP is reporting no injuries in the crash. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

HWY 26 at Woodhouse Mine Road intersection, Calaveras County

HWY 26 at Woodhouse Mine Road intersection, Calaveras County 38.376017, -120.559683 (Directions)
