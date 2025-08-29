Cheaper Travel Cost This Labor Day Weekend

Yosemite Traffic, Landmarks From Tunnel View Photo

Sonora, CA – A record number of people are expected to fly for the holiday, according to AAA travel data, which also shows lower prices for all travel.

That is backed up by the Transportation Security Administration, which predicts more than 17.4 million people will fly through Wednesday, September 3rd, setting a record for the Labor Day holiday.

“Labor Day caps off summer travel and provides one final holiday weekend before the fall routine begins,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel.

Domestic round-trip flights are 6% cheaper compared to last year, averaging $720 a ticket. AAA booking data also shows hotel rates are 11% lower and car rental costs are 3% cheaper compared to last Labor Day. However, Barber added that “many travelers are staying closer to home and taking road trips to nearby beaches or national parks.”

Summer gas prices have remained low, reflecting summer norms for 2021. So far in 2025, gas prices have fluctuated little due to stable crude oil prices.

Over the past Labor Day holiday weekend, AAA answered more than 383,000 calls from stranded motorists, emphasizing the significance of preventative vehicle maintenance and road safety procedures. AAA recommends drivers plan their journeys carefully and take precautions to lessen the risk of automobile difficulties and accidents. They offer these essential vehicle maintenance tips:

Tires: Inspect tread depth and proper inflation, including the spare tire.

Battery: Test for signs of wear, such as slow engine starts or dim lights, and replace if needed.

Brakes: Listen for grinding noises or vibrations, which may signal a need for service.

Wiper Blades: Replace if they streak or fail to clear the windshield effectively.

Fluids: Check and top off oil, coolant, and brake fluids as recommended in the owner’s manual.

Drivers are also encouraged to restock their emergency kits with critical supplies, including first-aid items, a flashlight, water, jumper cables, and a basic toolkit. AAA also reminds drivers to respect Move Over laws, which require motorists to slow down or change lanes when approaching emergency responders, tow trucks, or stranded vehicles. Roadside crashes remain a significant risk, claiming nearly 350 lives annually, according to AAA.