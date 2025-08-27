Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Captain Retires After 34 Years Of Service

San Andreas, CA– Captain Ed Ballard retired from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office on August 22, concluding more than 34 years of service to the community. Ballard, a native of Calaveras County, also served as a peace officer in San Joaquin County and in the United States Navy before joining his hometown sheriff’s office in 1991.

Throughout his career, Ballard held a variety of roles, including patrol, investigations, narcotics, animal services, and court security. He served on the Sheriff's SWAT team, led the Narcotics Unit during the era of clandestine methamphetamine labs, and was deployed during the 1992 Los Angeles riots to assist in maintaining order. Ballard also contributed to long-term community projects, including helping draft and secure passage of Measure J in 2007, which funded a new jail and sheriff's office facility. He then oversaw the design and construction of the current Sheriff's Office and jail, guiding the transition with staff.

In his later years, Ballard worked in the Special Operations Division, coordinating responses to mutual aid incidents and disasters while ensuring the office remained equipped with necessary vehicles and equipment. He also managed Animal Services, implementing policies still in use today.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said Ballard’s career leaves a lasting legacy of dedication, service, and community impact. Officials wished him a “well-earned retirement” and recognized his contributions as an enduring inspiration.