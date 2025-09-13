Clear
83.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

TCU September Lightning Complex Fire Contained

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Aerial shot of the 6-5 Fire -- CAL Fire TCU

Aerial shot of the 6-5 Fire -- CAL Fire TCU

Photo Icon View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – CAL Fire reports that crews have extinguished the final two fires in the TCU September Lightning Complex fires overnight.

Fire officials declared this morning, “All fires within the complex are 100 percent contained.”

As earlier reported, the blaze broke out on September 2, 2025, when rolling thunderstorms produced lightning throughout multiple locations across Calaveras and Tuolumne County, San Joaquin County, and Stanislaus County. The final two fires to reach containment were the 6-5 (6,935 acres) and 6-2 (1,025 acres) Fires near Lake Don Pedro.

The fires forced hundreds from their homes as evacuations were ordered. The last evacuees of the 6-5 Fire returned to their homes about six days later. The flames destroyed 95 structures; 45 were homes, mostly around Chinese Camp, and damaged seven more.

  • 6-5 Fire in Chinese Camp—CAL Fire TCU photo
  • 6-5 Fire in Chinese Camp—CAL Fire TCU photo
  • 6-5 Fire in Chinese Camp—CAL Fire TCU photo
  • 6-5 Fire in Chinese Camp—CAL Fire TCU photo
  • 6-5 Fire in Chinese Camp—CAL Fire TCU photo

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 