TCU September Lightning Complex Fire Contained

Aerial shot of the 6-5 Fire -- CAL Fire TCU View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – CAL Fire reports that crews have extinguished the final two fires in the TCU September Lightning Complex fires overnight.

Fire officials declared this morning, “All fires within the complex are 100 percent contained.”

As earlier reported, the blaze broke out on September 2, 2025, when rolling thunderstorms produced lightning throughout multiple locations across Calaveras and Tuolumne County, San Joaquin County, and Stanislaus County. The final two fires to reach containment were the 6-5 (6,935 acres) and 6-2 (1,025 acres) Fires near Lake Don Pedro.

The fires forced hundreds from their homes as evacuations were ordered. The last evacuees of the 6-5 Fire returned to their homes about six days later. The flames destroyed 95 structures; 45 were homes, mostly around Chinese Camp, and damaged seven more.