TC Democrats Release Statement About Kirk’s Death, Party Leader Steps Down

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Democratic Central Committee announces that the group’s chair, Niki Hurtado has left her position.

In addition, the group’s statement adds that Hurtado has “left the party.” It notes, “We thank Niki for her time and commitment, including countless hours spent organizing with Democrats across the state. We respect her decision and wish her the best moving forward.”

Clarke Broadcasting has learned that there were concerns raised by some community members about social media posts attributed to her following the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

The Tuolumne County Democrats have put out an additional statement condemning political violence. It states, “The Tuolumne County Democratic Central Committee are horrified by the murder of political commentator Charlie Kirk. While we strongly disagreed with many of the ideas he championed, violence is never the answer. Our commitment is to engagement through democratic processes and the pursuit of smart gun safety laws, not acts of hatred of any kind. Our hearts go out to his family, especially the young children who will now grow up without their father.”