Man Arrested In Tuolumne County For Deadly San Francisco Stabbing

Tuolumne County, CA – A deadly stabbing of a father at a San Francisco elementary school led detectives to Tuolumne County this week, where they arrested the murder suspect.

The suspect is identified as 42-year-old Daniel Patrick Rodriguez Jr. It’s unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other, why Rodriguez was in Tuolumne County, or if he has any connection to the region. The homicide happened on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, around 4:38 p.m. in the area of Junipero Serra Boulevard and Ocean Avenue, near Commodore Sloat Elementary School, between Highway 1 and 280.

The homicide happened on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) officials recounted that when officers arrived on the scene, they found an unidentified 35-year-old male victim “suffering from an apparent life-threatening stab wound.” He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. Detectives report that the victim was crossing the street with his son during the school pickup time when he got into some sort of argument with the suspect, who then fatally stabbed him and fled the scene.

A manhunt began for Rodriguez Jr., and two days later, Friday, September 12, 2025, just before 9 a.m., the SFPD Homicide Detail had tracked him down in Tuolumne County, where Rodriguez Jr. was taken into custody. The exact location was not released.

SFPD advised that this is an ongoing, active investigation and that anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.