Repair Work To Close Sections Of Tuolumne County Roads

Sinkhole on Greenley Road in Sonora -- Photo taken by Dana Newby View Photos

Tuolumne, CA – Motorists will face detours at the beginning of next week due to repair work on two roadways in Tuolumne County: one in front of a popular restaurant, and the other will create lengthy delays.

Tuolumne County Road crews will make repairs on a section of Cherokee Road, forcing its full closure. That section is directly in front of Cover’s Apple Ranch, located at 19211 Cherokee Road, with the work taking place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is unclear whether there will be access to the restaurant, so the public may want to call before making the trip to the eatery.

As we reported on Thursday (9/11), a large sinkhole opened up on Greenley Road between Cabezut Road and Silva Lane. A crew blocked off the hole with barricades, as it could not be repaired until Monday (9/15). The work will begin at 7 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.

Road officials advise, “Greenley Road will be subject to traffic restrictions for the duration of the work, consisting of a flagging operation and delays of up to 15 minutes.”

Travelers are asked to follow all construction signs and traffic control personnel on both of these jobs in the cone zones.