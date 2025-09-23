Vote By Mail Ballots Coming Soon For Prop 50 Special Election

Election Ballot Box In Jamestown View Photo

Sonora, CA — Ballots will be hitting mailboxes in just about two weeks for the upcoming California special election focused on redistricting.

Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller, Donny McNair, stated at today’s board of supervisors meeting, “We will be sending out mail-in ballots to all registered voters on October 6. If you do not receive a ballot by around October 15, you should contact our office at 209-533-5570, and we can suspend and reissue your ballot. The final day to request a mail-in ballot is October 28 and the last day to register is October 20.”

However, he added, “You do have the ability to vote a conditional ballot starting October 21st through the date of the election at a Vote Center or at the Election’s Office.”

Proposition 50 is the only item that will be on the ballot. If approved, it would temporarily replace the state’s congressional districts with new maps ok’d by the state legislature. Governor Gavin Newsom proposed the measure to counter Republican-led redistricting efforts in states like Texas. The new California maps would benefit Democrats.

Election Day is November 4.