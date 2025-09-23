Budget Actions On Calaveras Supervisors Agenda

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will vote on adopting the Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget at today’s meeting.

Hearings on the budget were held on September 9, and the supervisors did not direct any changes to the budget recommended by staff. Meeting documents state that all county funds are balanced, and General Fund contingencies are $1.8 million.

There will also be related votes to distribute $50,000 from the Transient Occupancy Taxes to the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce and $350,000 to the Calaveras Visitors Bureau.

Some of the other items include a presentation from Sierra Hope about services available in the county, a resolution to adjust salaries for the Assessor, Auditor-Controller, County Clerk-Recorder, District Attorney, Sheriff, and Treasurer-Tax Collector, and adoption of a resolution listing priority Public Works projects to be submitted to the Calaveras Council of Governments.

The meeting starts at 9 am at the Government Center in San Andreas.