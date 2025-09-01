Labor Day Heat Advisories

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley, from noon today until 11 PM tonight. A Heat Advisory has also been issued for the Mariposa County foothills and the central San Joaquin Valley, from noon today until midnight tonight.

High temperatures of ninety-nine to one hundred five degrees are expected.

Warm overnight low temperatures will range from the sixties to the low seventies.

This will bring widespread Moderate HeatRisk with areas of Major HeatRisk.

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during heat events that include hot temperatures and high humidity, particularly for those who are working or participating in outdoor activities.