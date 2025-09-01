Structure Destroyed In Rawhide Mobile Home Park

Rawhide Mobile Home Park Fire - Photo by Marty Miles View Photos

Jamestown, CA — There was a heavy firefighting presence Sunday evening in the 8400 block of Old Melones Dam Road at the Rawhide Mobile Park.

A structure fire occurred at around 6 pm. The occupants were able to safely get out of the structure. An ambulance was dispatched as a precaution, but there were no reports of serious injuries. Air resources from Columbia also responded.

The cause of the fire has not been released.