House Fire Spreads To Vegetation Near Lake Tulloch

Lake Tulloch Power Outage following fire

Tuolumne County, CA — There was an early morning house fire in the Lake Tulloch area that also spread to a second structure and some nearby vegetation.

It ignited at around midnight in the 13000 block of Tulloch Dam Road. It burned less than an acre of vegetation. Some nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. Initial reports were that it was a home and an outbuilding that were damaged. There are also 660 PG&E customers who are without electricity in the area following the fire.

Mop-up efforts are ongoing. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.