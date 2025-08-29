Traffic Alert: Logging Jamboree In The Arnold Area

White Pines Lake View Photo

Arnold, CA – Motorists can expect plenty of traffic in the Arnold area of Calaveras County with short delays due to a road restriction tomorrow for the Annual Logging Jamboree.

The Friends of the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum is holding the jamboree on Saturday, August 30, 2025. During the event, traffic will be restricted on Dunbar Road, off Highway 4, which could slow motorists on the highway, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The museum is adjacent to White Pines Lake and Park.

Motorists may face up to 5-minute delays as the event attracts a large number of Labor Day holiday weekend visitors. Calaveras County Public Works officials ask travelers to observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.

For more information about this event, please contact the Friends of the Logging Museum at (209) 597-7376.