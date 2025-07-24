SWAT Team Arrests La Grange Man In Connection To Shootings

Man arrested in La Grange - Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department Image View Photo

La Grange, CA — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a La Grange man for allegedly shooting two people during an incident at the Basso Bridge in Waterford.

This past Monday evening, Stanislaus County deputies responded to the bridge and found two men suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. One was taken to an area hospital, and the other was treated at the scene.

Deputies learned that the suspect who allegedly shot the victims, and had already left the scene, was 55-year-old Jacob Gralnik of La Grange. Due to the nature of the incident, a SWAT team was dispatched to his home later that evening. Initially, he was uncooperative, but after two hours of negotiations, he was successfully taken into custody.

Gralnik was also in possession of several illegal firearms and illegal silencers. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of firearms, and obstructing an investigation..

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no additional information is immediately available.