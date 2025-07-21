Vehicle Travels Down Embankment Near Copperopolis

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Update at 10 am: A victim in the crash has been transported to a valley hospital to treat major injuries. Cleanup efforts to remove the vehicle are ongoing. Be prepared for activity in the area.

Original story posted at 8:49 am: Copperopolis, CA — An ambulance is responding to a crash after a vehicle traveled down an embankment on Little John Road near Ox Yoke Lane in the Copperopolis area.

The CHP reports that numerous vehicles have also pulled over in that area, as the crash is visible from the road. It traveled about 50 feet and overturned.

Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for activity. The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 am. No additional information is immediately available.