Yosemite National Park View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Mariposa County, from the San Joaquin Valley in the lower west to the Yosemite National Park Valley floor in the upper east.

The Heat Advisory is effective from 11 AM Friday until 11 PM Tuesday.

High temperatures of up to 105 degrees are forecast.

Such hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

During this time period, you are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Also, be sure to take extra precautions when you are outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

If you are traveling to upper Yosemite National Park for relief, Highway 120 Tioga Pass and Glacier Point Road are both open with no restrictions.