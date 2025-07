Big Rig Crash On Mono Way View Photo

Sonora, CA — The CHP and other emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Mono Way near the Tuolumne Road intersection.

A big rig truck, carrying metal, rolled over during the eight o’clock hour this morning and is blocking the road. Officials are conducting traffic control in the area. Travelers are urged to avoid the area during cleanup efforts. A tow truck is responding. It is unknown if there were any related injuries.