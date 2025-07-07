Bret Harte Superintendent Named To State Boards On School Finance And AI

Calaveras, CA– Bret Harte Union High School District Superintendent Scott Nanik has been appointed to two statewide boards focused on key issues in California public education: the Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) Board and the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Artificial Intelligence Taskforce.

Representing Region 6 on the FCMAT Board, Nanik will help guide best practices and financial oversight strategies for school districts statewide, with a focus on the challenges facing small and rural communities. FCMAT plays a central role in crisis prevention and fiscal stability across California schools. Nanik will also serve on ACSA’s AI Taskforce, a group of education leaders exploring the responsible integration of artificial intelligence in public education. The taskforce aims to evaluate how AI can support student learning and improve administrative efficiency.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on both the FCMAT Board and the ACSA AI Taskforce,” Nanik said. “These roles provide a platform to contribute to critical discussions shaping the future of education in California.”

District officials praised Nanik’s leadership and said his appointments will ensure rural districts like Bret Harte have a voice in statewide decision-making.