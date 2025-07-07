Sonora To Discuss Stewart Street Project, Sidewalk Use Initiative

Home at 290 South Stewart Street in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will hold its first meeting of July this evening.

The council will vote on authorizing the Mayor to sign and certify an environmental review conducted for a city-owned vacant home at 290 South Stewart Street. We reported earlier that the city purchased the dilapidated property in 2021 for $150,000 with initial plans to remodel and use it as an emergency homeless shelter. However, the city later changed course and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Habitat for Humanity so that it can eventually be used as a four-unit rental property.

The environmental document up for review is part of the requirements needed to request state Community Development Block Grant funding to help cover the costs to renovate it. The current estimated cost to demolish and rebuild is $1.4 million. Grant applications to the state are due in September.

The city will also vote on approving fees related to a new initiative allowing businesses to acquire encroachment permits for things like signs in the city’s right of way (such as along sidewalks) or for activities like outdoor dining. Various potential fee structures, with different price levels, will be given to the council for consideration. The meeting starts at 5 pm at City Hall in Sonora.