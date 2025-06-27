Mother Lode Fair Opening Day

Sonora, CA — The fairgrounds in Sonora will be busy over the next few days during the annual Mother Lode Fair.

Fair Manager Kim Helmbold says this year’s theme is Starry Nights & Carnival Lights! inspired by a photo of the fair at night by one of the fair’s directors.

The fair opened at 3 PM today and closes at 11 PM. The same hours will be in place on Friday, and it shifts to 1 – 11 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Included with the gate entrance ticket are the arena events. Today, the car show will be open on the Arena Lawn until 7 PM. The ATV & Moto Rodeo is Friday at 6 PM and the Truck & Tractor Pulls are Saturday at 6 PM and Sunday at 2 PM. There will also be entertainment stages, the traditional carnival rides, still exhibits and all kinds of fair food.

Ribbons for artwork, food and even Lego creations have already been awarded and are on display in the Sierra and Creekside Buildings. View the over 40 photos in the image box.

The Junior Livestock Auction will be on Saturday at 4 PM. Free trolley service departing every half hour is available from the Junction Shopping Center near TJ Maxx.

