Forest Service Helitack Crew Passes Readiness Review

Sonora, CA– The U.S. Forest Service’s Bald Mountain Helitack crew, designated H517, has officially passed its annual readiness review, clearing the way for deployment during the 2025 wildfire season.

On Wednesday, June 25, senior officials from the Regional Fire Aviation program visited the Stanislaus National Forest to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the crew’s operational preparedness. The review included a full inspection of training records, protocols, and equipment, as well as a simulated initial attack drill involving a Bell 205A1++ helicopter and external water bucket operations. Sporting their signature black-and-blue aviation wings, the Bald Mountain crew demonstrated their skills under pressure and received positive feedback from evaluators. While the crew was formally marked “ready for service,” officials on site noted the high level of performance came as no surprise.

The readiness review is a required annual procedure for all Forest Service helitack units, ensuring operational safety, training standards, and rapid-response capability.