McClintock Applauds Interior Order Supporting National Park Gateway Communities

Sonora, CA– The Department of the Interior has issued a new secretarial order aimed at strengthening collaboration between the National Park Service and gateway communities—towns and regions that border national parks and rely on park-related tourism. Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock praised the move at a signing ceremony Tuesday with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who authorized the directive. McClintock represents a district that includes Yosemite National Park, where local economies are closely tied to park visitation.

“Our gateway communities depend on tourism for a large part of their economies,” McClintock said. “Many residents have lived in and around Yosemite National Park for generations and bring deep local knowledge that should be part of the park’s decision-making.”

The order requires park management to engage directly with these communities through regular consultation and collaborative planning. It also designates a gateway community coordinator at each National Park Service unit to serve as the main contact for state, tribal, and local officials.

“This directive fundamentally changes the relationship between parks and surrounding towns,” McClintock said. “It marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation.”

