Man Threatens Family At Local Skateboard Park

Sonora, CA— A man threatened to stab a family after following them to their vehicle while at a local skateboard park.

The Sonora Police Department relayed that officers responded to the Heaven for Kids park on Greenley Road just before 1:30 pm on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, after a report of a man threatening to stab a woman and her family. Although all involved had left the park, the couple recounted that they were watching their child play but decided to go when they heard later identified 51-year-old Sonora homeless man Eric Z. Hicks yelling and cursing nearby.

While walking through the parking lot, Hicks reportedly approached the family and threatened to stab the woman, her husband, and their toddler. SPD says, “The couple quickly loaded their child into their car and left the area out of concern for their safety.”

A little over an hour later, at around 2:47 p.m., Hicks was found near the 100 block of Hospital Road and arrested for felony criminal threats.